× Online porn site offers free Premium Membership to those who vote on Tuesday

An online pornography website is doing its civic duty by trying to entice people to get out and vote on Tuesday.

YouPorn.com announced Monday it is offering a free three-month Premium Membership to its website to all of those who vote. The details are here (link is safe for work).

“At YouPorn, we believe in the importance of voting,” the company said in its announcement. “And therefore, we want to encourage all to get to the polls by offering voters a free YouPorn membership.”

To claim the membership, interested voters should email the company evidence of their electoral participation to Jedy Vales, the website’s Brand Ambassador.

Vales will then “personally send” an access code good for a three-month Premium Membership, the website said.

“No matter which party you vote for this Election Day, we agree with Pamela Anderson that ‘everyone should enjoy a peaceful, sexy life,'” YouPorn’s announcement said.