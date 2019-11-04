PennDOT releases results from Operation Safe Stop initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. -- State officials are reminding drivers how important it is to drive safely around school buses and students. And they're doing so in the recent Operation Safe Stop initiative report.

The results, released by PennDOT, shows that on October 23, 288 drivers around the state violated school bus safety laws, more than double the number of violations from last year.

Operation Safe Stop stresses how important it is for drivers to be careful around school buses, adding there are penalties driving in front of or around a school bus when it's actively picking up or dropping off students.

"The bottom line is that every incident involves a risk to a school-age child," said PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards. "With every occurrence of a violation of the school bus stopping law, the potential for disaster exits.

"We need to be better. One student hurt is one too many."