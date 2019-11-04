Pennsylvania Turnpike to go cashless by 2021, impacting nearly 600 employees: report

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A big change is coming to the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The PA Turnpike tolling system will be completely cashless within the next two years, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

The project will reportedly cost $129 million and will impact several hundred employees.

Turnpike CEO, Mark Compton, told the Gazette that the plan is to go into full effect by fall 2021.

The report says that the PA Turnpike has been testing cashless tolling for four years now across the state.

Turnpike officials said the change will eliminate hundreds of employees who are in auditing rolls, and toll collecting. However, Compton said some of their employees have the opportunity to more to other available positions with the turnpike, while others have had roughly five years to prepare for this.

Compton said we understand employees have their families to care for, but they feel they gave them enough time to prepare for this.

Toll booths will stop collecting cash by 2021, but booths will be there for several more years. Officials said they should still be there by 2026, which is when crews should be finished installing all of the overhead systems.