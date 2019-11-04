× Police investigating stabbing in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a stabbing that sent a victim to the hospital.

On November 2 around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the area of the 900 block of South Duke Street for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police found that it was actually a stabbing that had occurred, and a victim suffered a single stab wound to his lower torso.

Police determined that the victim and a woman were involved in a domestic dispute in the shopping plaza on the east side of South Duke Street.

Then, an unknown man allegedly confronted the victim about the dispute, starting a physical confrontation.

During that time, the unknown man stabbed the victim one time in the torso before fleeing on foot.

The victim was treated at the hospital for the injury before being released.

Police say the stabbing suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a thin build.

He stands about 5’5″ tall and was last seen wearing a tan hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone.