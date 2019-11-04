LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles dives after Deshazor Everett #22 of the Washington Redskins after an interception by Deshazor Everett during the first half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)
Redskins sign S Deshazor Everett to extension
WASHINGTON– The Redskins have signed a member of the team’s secondary to an extension.