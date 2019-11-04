Redskins sign S Deshazor Everett to extension

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Zach Ertz #86 of the Philadelphia Eagles dives after Deshazor Everett #22 of the Washington Redskins after an interception by Deshazor Everett during the first half at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have signed a member of the team’s secondary to an extension.

The team has signed S Deshazor Everett to a three-year extension.

Everett, 27, signed a two-year deal with the team back in 2018, and has appeared in 21 games for the team.

So far in 2019, Everett has only played in five games and totaled four tackles, primarily playing special teams.

