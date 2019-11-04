× Redskins sign S Deshazor Everett to extension

WASHINGTON– The Redskins have signed a member of the team’s secondary to an extension.

The team has signed S Deshazor Everett to a three-year extension.

Everett, 27, signed a two-year deal with the team back in 2018, and has appeared in 21 games for the team.

So far in 2019, Everett has only played in five games and totaled four tackles, primarily playing special teams.