State Police: 64-year-old woman dies in two-vehicle crash on I-81 South in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 64-year-old woman died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 South in Southampton Township Monday afternoon, according to State Police.

It occurred at 4:14 p.m. near mile marker 27.2.

State Police say a Toyota Sienna was traveling in the right lane when the driver attempted to pass a vehicle that was in the left lane. The Sienna struck the other vehicle after failing to get far enough ahead, which caused the Sienna’s rear driver side to get pinned under the other vehicle’s front passenger side.

The vehicles eventually separated which led to the other vehicle spinning and then flipping over as it traveled off the roadway. The Sienna came to final rest approximately 30 feet from the roadway, according to State Police.

Manjulaben Patel, of Abingdon, was a passenger in the Sienna. She died at the scene.

Three other people in the Sienna were injured, two sustained suspected minor injuries while the third had a suspected serious injury.