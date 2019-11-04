× Steelers waive WR Donte Moncrief

PITTSBURGH– The Steelers have cut ties with a wide receiver the team had high hopes for coming into the season.

The team has waived WR Donte Moncrief after signing him to a two-year deal in March.

Moncrief, 26, played in five games with the team and caught four passes for 18 yards.

After totaling 668 yards and 3 TD’s last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Steelers signed Moncrief with the hopes of similar production.

However, he clearly struggled with his new team, who had hoped he would provide production behind top option WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Now, he is free to sign with any team in the league.