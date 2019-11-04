× Stephen Strasburg opts out of contract with Nationals; set to be free agent

WASHINGTON– One of the Nationals’ World Series heroes is set to become a free agent.

P Stephen Strasburg has opted out of the 4 years and nearly $100 million that was due on his contract.

Strasburg, 31, went 18-6 over 33 starts for the Nationals. He pitched to a 3.33 ERA over 209 innings and struck out 251 batters.

In the postseason, Strasburg went on to win five more games for Washington in route to the franchise’s first World Series crown.

Now, he will become one of the most coveted free agents on the market this winter.