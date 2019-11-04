Stephen Strasburg opts out of contract with Nationals; set to be free agent

Posted 8:43 AM, November 4, 2019, by

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg #37 of the Washington Nationals pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park on July 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– One of the Nationals’ World Series heroes is set to become a free agent.

P Stephen Strasburg has opted out of the 4 years and nearly $100 million that was due on his contract.

Strasburg, 31, went 18-6 over 33 starts for the Nationals. He pitched to a 3.33 ERA over 209 innings and struck out 251 batters.

In the postseason, Strasburg went on to win five more games for Washington in route to the franchise’s first World Series crown.

Now, he will become one of the most coveted free agents on the market this winter.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.