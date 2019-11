Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX43 - The 2019-20 season for the Harrisburg Heat is just around corner. Training camp starts November 11th while the regular season kicks off November 30th.

Northern alum Danny DiPrima captains the Heat and he stopped by the FOX43 studios for our Sunday Sitdown. We talk about the league increasing its number of teams, building off of last season's late-year-run and what Pat Healey is doing to turn around the fortunes of the club.