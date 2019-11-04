× Teenager accused of fleeing police on stolen pedalcycle

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A 15-year-old boy allegedly fled police on a stolen pedalcycle last week.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, October 26.

Police in North Middleton Township say the pedalcycle fled from an attempted traffic stop in the area of the 1700 block of Spring Road; the teenager was believed to be heading toward Carlisle.

Officers from North Middleton Township and Carlisle located the pedalcycle on Spring Road at K Street in the borough and attempted to stop it again as it was being operated without lamps, according to police.

Police say the boy failed to stop for emergency lights and fled to the 1500 block of Grandview Court where he attempted to enter a residence.

The teenager was stopped and marijuana was found on him, police add. It was then determined that the pedalcycle was stolen.

He was released at the scene to his mother. The following charges have been filed through the Cumberland County Juvenile Probation Office: fleeing or attempting to elude police, receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana, lamps and other equipment on pedalcycles and borough curfew.