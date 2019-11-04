Weak cold front crosses through tomorrow, more impressive system could bring winter weather late-week!

COLD FRONT TUESDAY: A weak cold front will swing through tomorrow ushering in some cooler air as we push into Wednesday and Thursday. Ahead of the front, strong southerly flow will continue to pump in warmer temperatures along with some moisture. This afternoon we managed to climb into the upper 50s even despite some cloud cover developing. Our northern counties have had thicker cloud cover than our southern counties, but we should stay dry through tonight. As the front closes in Tuesday, it could squeeze out just enough moisture for a stray shower to a couple showers, mainly in our western counties. The front crosses through by Tuesday evening and we dry out as high pressure noses in on Wednesday. More sunshine and cooler temperatures return for the middle of the week.

MORE IMPRESSIVE SYSTEM THURSDAY: A stronger system will impact us Thursday into Friday of this week. Beyond that, the air that settles in will be the coldest we’ve seen so far this season. The timing of the precipitation will likely favor the chance for some mixed rain and snow, or entirely snow! Temperatures will still warm into the low to mid 50s on Thursday afternoon before the first sprinkles move in. Showers look to arrive late afternoon/early evening, but quickly transition to a rain/snow mix overnight as temperatures tumble. This will be especially true to our northwestern counties — Mifflin and Juniata. Dry air will quickly rush in after the front crosses through, so there remains a question of whether there will still be enough moisture to support snow showers after the cold air settles in. Either way, there is a good chance many of us will at least see a rain/snow mix overnight Thursday into Friday.

COLDEST AIR ARRIVES LATE-WEEK: After the passage of the cold front Thursday into Friday, the coldest air of the season settles in. Temperatures on Friday through Sunday will be stuck in the 40s! At this time, Friday is looking like the coldest day with gusty winds and a good bit of cloud cover. Wind chills will likely be stuck in the upper 30s through the day to end the work week. High pressure settles in Saturday and calms down our winds, brings back some sunshine, and allows temperatures to recover a bit. Heading into next week, another batch of cold air bring our next chance for some wintry weather!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann