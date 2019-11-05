Check out your Election Results here!

Ballots printed on incorrect paper stock size led to scanner feed problems in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Ballots printed on incorrect paper stock size led to scanner feed problems in York County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State’s Office of Communications and Press.

The affected ballots were isolated by poll workers, per the department’s news release, and the county plans to hand count them Tuesday night.

The department added that it has been in touch with county officials and representatives of the voting system vendor, Dominion Voting Systems, and the ballot printer.

