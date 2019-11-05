Carlisle Police searching for missing juvenile

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlisle Police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing in the borough.

Victor Ayala was last seen at his home on the 300 block of West Penn Street around 8 p.m. Monday, police say. He left the house after an argument with his mother, and has not been seen since, according to police.

Ayala is described as a Hispanic male. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance, but he has a scar above his right eyebrow, police say.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Carlisle Police.

