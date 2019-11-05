Cold front crossing through today, more impressive system likely Thursday!

COLD FRONT CROSSING: A cold front crossed through the area this afternoon, forcing cloud cover and a stray shower or two. Temperatures this afternoon only warmed into the mid 50s with the arrival of the front coming in a bit earlier. Skies will clear behind the front as drier air funnels in. High pressure noses in tonight and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s under clear skies and calm winds! More sunshine will be likely for Wednesday, but the area of high pressure only hangs around briefly. Another, more impressive system will impact us Thursday into Friday!

FIRST CHANCE AT SNOW: The coldest air of the season will arrive later this week. Ahead of the unusually cold temperatures, we’ll have to deal with another wave of low pressure. Rain showers will likely arrive late Thursday afternoon with temperatures still in the low 50s. As the sun will set much earlier now — thanks to Daylight Saving Time — expect a dramatic drop in temperatures once the sun goes down. Plus with the cold front crossing through relatively early in the overnight period, likely around midnight – 2 AM, there is a good chance we can see a changeover to a rain/snow mix and maybe entirely some snow. This will be especially true for our northwestern counties where temperatures will fall off the quickest. The one factor that remains unknown is whether there will be enough moisture in the atmosphere to produce the winter weather once the colder air arrives. This is pretty unusual for us to see as our first snowfall typically occurs early December!

FRIGID WIND CHILLS FRIDAY: Get ready for a blast of winter at the end of this week! In the wake of the cold front that crosses Thursday into Friday, temperatures plunge into the 30s and low 40s for highs to end the week. If that doesn’t sound cold already, breezy winds will pick up making the already chilly temperatures feel even colder! Factoring in the winds, our real feel temperatures will be in the upper 20s. Bundle up this weekend, temperatures won’t improve much! Saturday we’re still stuck in the low 40s, but Sunday could be a bit nicer. Highs should peak right around 50 degrees to end the weekend. Another brutal shot of colder air likely heading into next week!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann