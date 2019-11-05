× Democrat Hobie Crystle concedes to Republican Heather Adams for district attorney of Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Democrat Hobie Crystle has conceded to Republican Heather Adams for district attorney of Lancaster County.

As the district attorney for Lancaster County, Adams wants to highlight school safety and will do so by partnering law enforcement with districts throughout Lancaster County.

She also says that she will find money for the county’s drug task force, which needs a stable source of funding.

Adams, a Lancaster County native, steps into the position that was held by Craig Stedman over the past 12 years. His name is on the ballot for county judge against Democrat Gregory Paulson.