Dunkin’ locations in Lancaster, York, and Harrisburg to offer meatless sausage sandwiches Wednesday

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA — Participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Lancaster, York, and Harrisburg areas will begin offering the Beyond Sausage Sandwich at their locations starting Wednesday, the company said in a press release.

Offering the taste and texture of a sausage patty, the Beyond Sausage Sandwich features a Beyond Meat patty made of 100 percent plant-based protein mixed with spices crafted specifically for Dunkin’, the announcement said.

The Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty features 10g of plant-based protein and is served on an English muffin with egg and American cheese. The sandwich has 29% less total fat, 33% less saturated fat and fewer calories, cholesterol and sodium than a traditional Dunkin’ Sausage, Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on an English muffin, the company said.

Dunkin’ is celebrating the national launch with its first-ever, multi-day sandwich-tasting event. On Friday and Saturday from 8-10 a.m., guests at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Lancaster, York, and Harrisburg are invited to enjoy a complimentary sample of the Beyond SausageSandwich, while supplies last.

