Election Day 2019: Marsy’s Law for crime victims rights to be on ballot, but not certified until lawsuit is resolved

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- Voters that head to the polls across the Commonwealth on Tuesday are going to see a question on their ballot regarding Marsy's Law.

The question will ask voters whether the state constitution should be amended to include crime victims rights, however the results won't be certified until a lawsuit is resolved.

The lawsuit was filed on the referendum last month.

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania granted an injunction -- which will not allow the votes to be certified until the lawsuit over the ballot question on Marsy's Law is resolved. The question appearing on the ballot will ask voters if the state constitution should be amended to include crime victims rights, but the lawsuit fled by the League of Women Voters of PA argues that the ballot question violates a section of the state constitution. They say it lumps 15 specific rights for crim victims into one question rather that having separate amendments.

The lawsuit claims the ballot question is unconstitutional because it's vague and voters have no clarity on what they are voting for.

The State's Victim Advocate, Jennifer Storm is calling on on voters to vote yes on the Marsy's Law ballot question anyway. Saying protecting victims rights has never been more important that in this movement, and citizens have the ability to act now.

Just because the results won't be certified right away doesn't mean you still can't answer the ballot question -- they are expected to be certified when the lawsuit is resolved.