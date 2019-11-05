GALLERY: Construction continues on Hersheypark’s newest roller coaster, Candymonium

HERSHEY — Construction continues on Candymonium, the 15th and tallest roller coaster at Hershey Park.

Recently, workers put the top piece of the roller coaster’s tallest hill in place. Candymonium stands at 210 feet, the park announced.

Dubbed the “tallest, fastest, longest, and sweetest” coaster at Hersheypark, Candymonium features a lift height of 210 feet, a top speed of 76 mph, a track length of 4,636 feet, and the most airtime of any roller coaster at the park.

Manufactured by industry leader Bolliger & Mabillard, Candymonium will span seven acres at the new entrance of Hersheypark as part of Hershey’s Chocolatetown, a new region at Hersheypark where guests will be able to eat, play, shop, and gather year-round, Hersheypark says.

The $150 million, 23-acre expansion project is the largest in the park’s history.