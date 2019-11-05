× Giant donates 7,000 turkeys to food banks across the region

YORK,Pa– Today, in advance of the upcoming holiday season, GIANT Food Stores will donate 7,000 turkeys to 13 partner food banks located in communities served by the company. An annual tradition, the 2019 turkey donation will help provide Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

The following food banks are receiving turkeys in South Central PA:

• Central Pennsylvania Food Bank

• Lancaster County Food Hub

• York County Food Bank

In addition to the turkey donation, GIANT and MARTIN’S team members will spend the day volunteering, organizing and restocking shelves, helping partner food banks in advance of the busy holiday season. “Every year we are beyond thankful for GIANT’S generous turkey donation. It allows us to ensure everyone we serve has the opportunity to partake in holiday traditions and gather together. We’re truly grateful for the partnership GIANT has with us,” said Allayn Beck, manager, State College Food Bank.

GIANT and MARTIN’S customers also have the opportunity to help their neighbors in need this holiday season by donating their free turkey certificate to a local regional food bank, either online or at any GIANT or MARTIN’S store.

SOURCE: GIANT