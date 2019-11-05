× Kennard-Dale football player Patrick Maloney back in ICU, mom says in update

YORK COUNTY — Kennard-Dale football player Patrick Maloney is back in the Intensive Care Unit at Hershey Medical Center after suffering an allergic reaction to the contrast dye used for a CT scan, according to a post on the team’s Facebook page.

The page’s post, which went live Tuesday morning, provides an update from Maloney’s mother, who said her son is back on a ventilator.

“But that’s a good thing, because he was beginning to have trouble breathing, prompting the CT scan,” his mother said in the update. “The breathing problem is due to some type of infection in his lungs.

“Thank you to the coaches who were there cheering him on during a breathing treatment!” the post concludes. “I know he worked harder because of it. The marathon continues..one minute, one hour, one day at a time!”

Maloney, 17, has been hospitalized since suffering a severe head injury during a game on Oct. 28. He was taken from the game to York Hospital, and later transported to Hershey.

Within a week of sustaining the injury, Maloney was reportedly communicating with family members and visitors with thumbs-up and thumbs-down answers to questions.