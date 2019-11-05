× Members 1st CEO recognized with ‘Game Changer’ award at ceremony Monday

HARRISBURG — George Nahodil, President & CEO of Members 1st Federal Credit Union, was recognized as a “Game Changer” by the Central Penn Business Journal at their awards event held on Monday.

Nahodil was named Most Admired CEO in the category of nonprofit businesses with more than 100 employees.

Game Changers recognizes Central PA’s most dynamic and impactful businesses and business leaders who share a commitment to professional excellence, business growth, and the community. Nahodil was honored in this category along with three other CEOs: Maurice Flurie of Commonwealth Charter Academy, Dan Jurman of Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, and Judith A. McCowan of UCP Central PA.

Nominations were submitted by local readers of the Central Penn Business Journal through an online application. Honorees were then selected by an independent judging panel.

“We are so proud of George,” Chief Marketing Officer Mike Wilson said. “This award is a great milestone, not just for George, but for Members 1st. It is wonderful to have a leader that is recognized by the community for his good work that we can witness every day. George’s dedication to our members, our associates, and our community is unparalleled, and his positive spirit has led us to where we are today as a credit union. Members 1st has never been stronger or healthier thanks to George’s guidance and servant leadership.”