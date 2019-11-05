Mild again on Tuesday with plenty of clouds and a stray shower

COUPLE ELECTION DAY SHOWERS: The next system brings a stray shower to the forecast, but overall a quiet day is expected for much of the area on Election Day. Skies are partly clear to mostly cloudy to start the day. Morning lows are not as chilly, with readings starting in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The rest of Tuesday brings partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies as a weak system zips through the region. A stray shower is possible, but most manage to stay dry. Temperatures are in the middle 50s to near 60 degrees during the afternoon. Skies clear through the night, and chilly air moves back into the area. Expect lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

TURNING CHILLY AGAIN: Wednesday is a return to plenty of sunshine, mixed with some afternoon clouds at times. Temperatures are lower and below average, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday brings the next weather system, so it’s a return to plenty of clouds, and the chance for showers. A chilly burst of air works in behind this system, and there’s even the chance for some rain showers changing to snow showers overnight Thursday before the precipitation comes to end. Afternoon highs are near 50 degrees on Thursday, but it gets even chillier than that on Friday! It’s breezy under partly sunny skies for Friday. Temperatures are below average, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills feel like the middle to upper 30s.

CHILLY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday brings more sunshine, but it does little to warm the region. It’s a cold start with temperatures in the lower to middle 20s. Temperatures reach the lower 40s during the afternoon despite more sunshine. Sunday remains well below average for this time of year. Temperatures are a bit higher in the middle to upper 40s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. The next system approaches, and it could bring a couple showers. Monday turns quite cold, with a cold air mass slowly working into the region. Some rain and snow showers are possible.

-Andrea Michaels