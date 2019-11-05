× One injured, portion of Route 322 in Lancaster County closed after crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– One person was injured and a portion of Route 322 will be closed for several hours after a motorcycle struck a utility pole.

According to police, officers responded to the 700 block Route 322 in Ephrata Township around 3:25 a.m. for a motorcycle that had struck and sheered a utility pole.

Authorities say that the single rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, and was taken to Lancaster General Trauma for multiple injuries.

Both east and westbound lanes of Route 322 in Ephrata Township are expected to be closed for several hours as police investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.