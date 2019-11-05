Check out your Election Results here!

PA GOP files request for injunctive relief regarding voting and ballot concerns in York County

The Pennsylvania GOP said Tuesday night in a news conference that it’s filing a request for injunctive relief.

The request follows a report in which ballots at a polling location in York County were being placed in a suitcase and were not scanned.

It was discovered that the suitcase was purchased by the county and provided by Dominion Voting Systems. The request ensures that those votes were secured, transported appropriately to the court house and properly counted.

