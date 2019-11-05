× Philadelphia man charged with five murders between 2011 and 2017

A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged in five fatal shootings that occurred between 2011 and 2017, authorities said Monday.

Michael Blackston, 29, was charged Saturday with five counts of homicide and several gun-related charges, District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a news release.

Authorities provided few details, such as a possible motive for the string of killings.

“This investigation is active and ongoing, and the grand jury presentment remains under seal,” Krasner’s statement said. “The District Attorney’s Office will have no further comment before trial.”

Blackston’s lawyer, Fortunato N. Perri, Jr., declined comment when contacted by CNN.

“I’m still reviewing the information on the new charges and have no additional comment at this time,” he said.

A police department news release said Blackston is charged in these fatal shootings:

• Michael Cousette, 20, on September 22, 2017.

• Branden Vincent, 20, on September 10, 2017.

• Kristin Freeman, 22, on July 30, 2011. He died the following day.

• Gary Wilson, 22, on July 1, 2011.

• Saleem Garland, 26, on June 28, 2011.

Blackston is being held without bail.

Krasner said Blackston is also charged with five counts of possession of prohibited firearms, five counts of carrying firearms without a license, five counts of carrying a firearm on public streets, three counts of conspiracy and one count of possession of an instrument of crime.