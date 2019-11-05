Police investigating shots fired incident in Lebanon

Posted 5:09 PM, November 5, 2019, by

LEBANON — Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Lebanon.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Guilford and Hornet Streets at 1:29 p.m.

Officers located several spent bullet casings as well as damage to a parked vehicle and an occupied residence, according to police.

Police believe the residence, located in the 500 block of North 7th Street, was specifically targeted.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.