Police investigating shots fired incident in Lebanon
LEBANON — Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Lebanon.
Police say they were dispatched to the area of Guilford and Hornet Streets at 1:29 p.m.
Officers located several spent bullet casings as well as damage to a parked vehicle and an occupied residence, according to police.
Police believe the residence, located in the 500 block of North 7th Street, was specifically targeted.
No one was injured as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.