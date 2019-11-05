× Police investigating shots fired incident in Lebanon

LEBANON — Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Lebanon.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Guilford and Hornet Streets at 1:29 p.m.

Officers located several spent bullet casings as well as damage to a parked vehicle and an occupied residence, according to police.

Police believe the residence, located in the 500 block of North 7th Street, was specifically targeted.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Lebanon City Police at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.