LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A portion of Route 462 is closed after a crash with a reported gas leak.

The crash occurred on Route 462 in Mountville around 6:00 a.m.

Authorities say that the road is closed between Manor Street and Church Street for a crash with a reported gas leak. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the crash.

