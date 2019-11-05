× Suspect in September shooting that injured a woman in York arrested by U.S. Marshals

YORK COUNTY — The suspect in a September shooting that injured a York woman in September was arrested Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the York City Police Department.

Jervin Perez, 19, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and illegal possession of a firearm in connection to the incident, which occurred on Sept. 24 on the 200 block of Kurtz Avenue, according to police.

A 28-year-old woman was struck in the leg and was hospitalized for treatment of her injuries, which included a broken femur, police say. Witnesses at the scene identified Perez as the shooter.

Police say the victim was known to Perez and was the target of the shooting. A nearby elementary school was shut down for a short time as a precaution, police say.

Perez had a prior conviction on a firearms violation as a juvenile, and was ineligible to possess a firearm, police say.