× The Weekly Fight to host building boxes for troops overseas event at The Cove on Veterans Day

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– With Veterans Day on the horizon, a local restaurant is hosting an event to promote an organization determined to reduce veteran suicide to help vets deal with Post Traumatic Stress.

The Weekly Fight, an organization created to promote healthy lifestyle and reducing veteran suicide, has partnered with Nathan Oliver, a Veteran Marine Sergeant Combat Engineer.

Oliver and Suzi Hewitt, a managing partner at The Cove, have teamed up to host an event to build boxes to send overseas at The Cove on November 11 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The duo joined us on FOX43 Morning News to offer more.

For more information, you can visit The Cove’s website here.