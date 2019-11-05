× Woman charged with trying to pass fake $100 bill at Carlisle Sheetz

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Carlise Police have charged a 29-year-old woman with forgery and theft by deception after she and an accomplice allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a Sheetz store on Ritner Highway last month.

Shanita Pickens is accused of attempting the pass the bill to purchase three drinks at the store on Oct. 22, police say. Pickens and an unidentified male accomplice fled from the scene after employees at the store noticed the bill was phony and told them they were calling police.

The suspects left in a white Chrysler 200 vehicle, police say.

Anyone with knowledge of the location of Pickens is encouraged to contact Carlisle Police.