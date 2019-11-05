× Worried about a sinkhole opening up in your area? There are ways to get insurance coverage.

If you’re worried about a sinkhole opening up in your area, there are ways to get insurance coverage.

The Pennsylvania Department of Insurance says most homeowner insurance policies don’t cover damage from sinkholes so it will have to be requested and purchased as an additional coverage rider, which will cost extra.

But considering how often sinkholes form in Pennsylvania, homeowners may want to talk about it with their insurance providers.

Information on sinkholes and insurance coverage can be found here.