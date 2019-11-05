× York County Board of Commissioners apologize to voters for delays, inconveniences during election day

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Board of Commissioners issued an apology Tuesday night to voters across the county’s 159 polling locations who experienced delays or inconveniences when voting in the election.

The commissioners said that timing was an issue throughout the day.

“One machine per polling place was simply not enough to move smoothly,” the news release said. “The county also misjudged the time it would take to scan two ballot sheets per person. Ballots that were put in the machines’ emergency holding boxes will be scanned at the polling places by the election officials.”

The commissioners added that they’re working with the York County Board of Elections to address the issue for the next election, which is a special election on January 14 for the 48th State Senate seat. Following that is the Pennsylvania Presidential Primary on April 28.

“The Commissioners appreciate York County citizens for participating in the municipal election and for exhibiting patience as the county unveiled its new voting system for the first time,” the news release concluded.