York Food Bank receiving Turkey Donation from Giant Food Stores

YORK CITY, Pa--- Today, in advance of the upcoming holiday season, GIANT Food Stores will donate 7,000 turkeys to 13 partner food banks located in communities served by the company. An annual tradition, the 2019 turkey donation will help provide Thanksgiving dinner for those in need.

The York Food Bank is one of the 13 food banks in the area receiving turkeys today. Plus, the York Food back is looking for volunteers and donations to help people in the area for the holidays.

If you would like to volunteer at the York Food Bank, click on this link: https://yorkfoodbank.org/volunteer/

If you like to donate to the York Food Bank, click on this link: https://yorkfoodbank.org/give-help/donate/