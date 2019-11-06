× Amtrak announces extended schedules and capacity on Northeast and Mid-Atlantic lines for Thanksgiving week

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA — In response to customer demand during the busiest travel week of the year, Amtrak announced this week its Acela (Boston – Washington, D.C.) and Northeast Regional (Boston – Virginia) services on the Northeast Corridor will operate extended schedules with additional frequencies and capacity during Thanksgiving week to accommodate the surge of holiday travelers.

Other services in the Northeast, including the Keystone Service, Pennsylvanian and Empire Service trains will operate full and extended schedules with additional frequencies and added capacity during the Thanksgiving week and require reservations in advance of travel, Amtrak said.

Tickets sell out quickly, and Amtrak is encouraging customers to plan ahead and book tickets early, the company said.

Last year, Amtrak said, the transportation company had its highest ever ridership during Thanksgiving week, with over 846,000 riders across the country and over 160,000 customers the Sunday following Thanksgiving.

Here’s how customers can connect directly with Amtrak before, during and after their travels:

Download the Amtrak app for easy booking and travel updates

To connect with customer service follow Amtrak on Facebook and @Amtrak on Twitter

For real time service alerts, follow @AmtrakNECAlerts for updates within the Northeast Region and @AmtrakAlerts for any other alerts outside of that region

We encourage customers to share their Amtrak experience on all social media channels by tagging @Amtrak and using the hashtag #Amtrak in their posts