Cooler with sun on Wednesday, but chillier air arrives by the end of the week!

TURNING CHILLY AGAIN: Wednesday is a return to plenty of sunshine, and it’s cooler too. The morning brings a return to the chill, with temperatures in the 30s to lower 40s. There’s plenty of sunshine, and it mixes with some clouds at times during the afternoon. Temperatures are lower and below average, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. The next system starts to increase clouds through the second half of the night. Overnight low temperatures dip into the middle to upper 30s. Plenty of clouds remain through Thursday, and showers are possible during the afternoon. Afternoon highs remain on the cool side, with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A chilly burst of air works in behind this system, and some rain showers change to snow showers overnight Thursday before the precipitation comes to end. It won’t be enough to accumulate, but it will be the first flakes of the season for some! It’s breezy under partly sunny skies for Friday. Temperatures are below average, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wind chills feel like the middle to upper 30s.

CHILLY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday brings more sunshine, but it does little to warm the region. It’s a cold start with temperatures in the lower to middle 20s. Temperatures reach the lower 40s during the afternoon despite more sunshine. Sunday remains well below average for this time of year. Temperatures are a bit higher in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

COLD NEXT WEEK: An early taste of winter is coming this way! Monday turns quite cold for this time of year, with a cold air mass slowly working into the region. Some rain and snow showers are possible. Temperatures continue to tumble. Tuesday is the coldest day so far, with afternoon high temperatures only in the middle to upper 30s. Skies are mostly cloudy and it’s still breezy. There are flurries too!

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Andrea Michaels