× George Michael’s first posthumous song debuts

George Michael’s latest release comes seven years after the late singer’s death.

“This Is How (We Want You To Get High)” is also the first release of original material since he died. The song is used in the final scene of Paul Feig’s new film, “Last Christmas.”

Michael made a rough recording of the tune sometime in early 2012, and it was later recorded again at London’s Air Studios in 2015.

The song features acoustic guitars and an upbeat vibe. On it, he sings: “Looking for a different space, dreaming of a sunnier day, oh it never came how could it have, baby, where the present meets the past. It’s hard to be more than we’ve seen, it’s hard to be more than we’ve seen.”

The song was co-written and co-produced by Michael and his collaborator, James Jackman.

Michael died on Dec. 25 2016 at the age of 53. The singer left behind a catalogue of hits, including “Careless Whisper” and “Faith,” and Wham! tracks, “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “Last Christmas.”

Watch the lyric video for “This Is How (We Want You To Get High)” below.