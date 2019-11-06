Here’s a list of voting machines used in every county across the state
Adams County
The county used two new voting machines this year:
ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner
ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device
Cumberland County
Cumberland County did not use new machines this year. The county will roll out new machines in the 2020 Primary.
The new voting machine Dauphin County will use is the ExpressVote XL, which was used by Northampton County in this year’s election, and encountered issues.
Here’s a demo video of the machine: https://bit.ly/36GVNbU
Green Party candidate Jill Stein has filed a lawsuit over the use of this machine: https://bit.ly/32lgeYS
Philadelphia County is using the ExpressVote XL as well.
Dauphin County
Has not yet purchased new machines, officials say they “plan to tackle the issue this fall.”
The county demonstrated its new systems in June: https://www.pennlive.com/news/2019/06/dauphin-county-commissioners-to-host-voting-machine-open-house-tuesday.html
Franklin County
The county used new machines this year:
ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner
ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device
Lancaster County
Used new machines this year:
Lebanon County
Used new machines this year:
ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner
ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device
Juniata County
Used new machines this year:
ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner
ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device
Mifflin County
Used new machines this year:
ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner
ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device
Perry County
Used new machines this year:
ClearAccess Accessible Ballot Marking Device
York County
Used new machines this year:
Counties that are using the ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner and the ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device this year are:
- Adams
- Beaver
- Berks
- Blair
- Butler
- Cambria
- Cameron*
- Centre
- Chester
- Clinton
- Elk*
- Franklin
- Greene
- Indiana
- Juniata
- Lawrence
- Lebanon
- Lehigh
- McKean*
- Mercer
- Mifflin
- Potter*
- Snyder
- Tioga
- Venango
* Indicates the county is using the ES&S ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device only
Counties using ImageCast Precinct Scanner and the ICX Ballot Marking Device are:
- Armstrong
- Carbon
- Crawford
- Fulton*
- Jefferson
- Montgomery
- Pike
- Warren*
*Indicates the county is using the ICX Ballot Marking Device only