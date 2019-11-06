× Here’s a list of voting machines used in every county across the state

Adams County

The county used two new voting machines this year:

ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner

ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device

Cumberland County

Cumberland County did not use new machines this year. The county will roll out new machines in the 2020 Primary.

The new voting machine Dauphin County will use is the ExpressVote XL, which was used by Northampton County in this year’s election, and encountered issues.

Here’s a demo video of the machine: https://bit.ly/36GVNbU

Green Party candidate Jill Stein has filed a lawsuit over the use of this machine: https://bit.ly/32lgeYS

Philadelphia County is using the ExpressVote XL as well.

Dauphin County

Has not yet purchased new machines, officials say they “plan to tackle the issue this fall.”

The county demonstrated its new systems in June: https://www.pennlive.com/news/2019/06/dauphin-county-commissioners-to-host-voting-machine-open-house-tuesday.html

Franklin County

The county used new machines this year:

ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner

ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device

Lancaster County

Used new machines this year:

https://bit.ly/33m8hUl

Hart interCivic Verity

Lebanon County

Used new machines this year:

ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner

ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device

Juniata County

Used new machines this year:

ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner

ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device

Mifflin County

Used new machines this year:

ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner

ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device

Perry County

Used new machines this year:

ClearCast Precinct Tabulator

ClearAccess Accessible Ballot Marking Device

York County

Used new machines this year:

ImageCast Precinct Scanner

ICX Ballot Marking Device

Counties that are using the ES&S – DS 200 Precinct Scanner and the ES&S – ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device this year are:

Adams

Beaver

Berks

Blair

Butler

Cambria

Cameron*

Centre

Chester

Clinton

Elk*

Franklin

Greene

Indiana

Juniata

Lawrence

Lebanon

Lehigh

McKean*

Mercer

Mifflin

Potter*

Snyder

Tioga

Venango

* Indicates the county is using the ES&S ExpressVote Ballot Marking Device only

Counties using ImageCast Precinct Scanner and the ICX Ballot Marking Device are:

Armstrong

Carbon

Crawford

Fulton*

Jefferson

Montgomery

Pike

Warren*

*Indicates the county is using the ICX Ballot Marking Device only