Hersheypark’s Christmastime Candylane will open Nov. 15

HERSHEY — Hersheypark’s Christmastime Candylane will open for the season on Nov. 15, the park announced Wednesday.

Christmastime Candylane will be open through Jan. 1, 2020, the park said.

Several family-friendly rides and roller coasters — including Laff Trakk, the sooperdooperLooper, the Wildcat, the Wild Mouse, and the Cocoa Cruiser — will be open (weather permitting), as well as the new Reese’s Cupfusion ride, which will feature a special holiday scene, the announcement said.

Hersheypark will be festooned with more than four million sparkling lights, the park said. The popular NOEL light show, choreographed with joyful holiday music, will return as well. Other sweet entertainment will include “The Littlest Tree” holiday show inside the heated Chevrolet Music Box Theatrevenue and an indoor, heated photo opportunity with Hershey Characters.

Children can meet Santa in his indoor, heated Candy Cottage during all operating hours, and his reindeer will also make a special stop at Christmas Candylane. This is one of the only places in the Northeast where families can get an up-close look at all nine live reindeer, including Rudolph, during all hours of operation, the park said.

Additionally, guests can see other animals at ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, which is included in admission to Christmas Candylane when entered through the Park during operating hours. Visitors will have an opportunity to watch the animals enjoy special winter treats, learn how the animals survive the cold and get up-close with animal encounters during two educational programs on select dates and times.

Signature hot chocolate will be available for purchase in all-day and all-season souvenir mugs to keep guests warm. Other sweet treats like s’mores and King Size Shakes will offer a unique taste of the holidays.

One-day admission to Hersheypark Christmas Candylane is $23.95 when guests purchase tickets online at Hersheypark.com before Nov. 24, 2019; tickets are valid through Jan. 1, 2020. Guests can also add unlimited 2019Christmas Candylane visits (including free parking and a 15 percent food and retail discount) to a 2020 Season Pass for only $30. Current Season Pass holders can enjoy Christmas Candylane as part of their year-long perks.

Another nearby attraction, Hershey Sweet Lights, a drive-through holiday spectacular featuring two miles of fields and wooded trails decorated with nearly 600 illuminated displays, will also be open from Nov. 15 through Jan. 1, the park said.