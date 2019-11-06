× Man cited, fined for illegally shooting a bear in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 79-year-old man pleaded guilty last month to unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife, a summary offense, for illegally shooting a bear in September, according court documents.

Milton Donald Miller was also fined $1,500, court documents show.

The York Dispatch reports that Miller shot the bear on September 14 in Springettsbury Township.

The bear was found six days later in the 1900 block of Williams Road, the Game Commission told FOX43.