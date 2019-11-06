× Man facing charges after allegedly setting fire, being found in possession of marijuana

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to an apartment and being found in possession of marijuana.

Adam Fortney, 28, is facing arson, recklessly endangering another person and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

On October 30 around 8:00 p.m., police responded to the 5200 block of Earl Drive in Lower Paxton Township for a report of a found dog.

While trying to locate the dog’s owner, police noticed smoke coming from an apartment.

Police entered the apartment, and found a fire inside.

Authorities say that it was determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

During a search of the apartment, police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

On November 5, Fortney was arrested.

He was arraigned and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $150,000 bail.