× Man rescued after falling into sewer pit in Newberry Township, York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A man was rescued Wednesday after he fell into a sewer pit in Newberry Township, according to police.

Police say the man fell into the pit in the 200 block of Red Bank Road and was injured. Officers responded to the incident just after 12 p.m.

The man was rescued from the pit after approximately 35 minutes and was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

“Police would like to thank the following agencies for their skillful and professional work on this incident: Newberry Township Fire and EMS (Co. 31) Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Fire Dept. (Co. 69) Fairview Township Fire Dept. (Co. 68) Dover Township Fire Dept. (Co. 9) York County Advanced Technical Rescue (ATR) Team (Co. 92),” the department posted on CrimeWatch.