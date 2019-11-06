× Paper ballots raise privacy concerns as more new election machines will roll out in 2020

Some voters expressed concern about privacy issues at the polls as paper ballots and new election machines were introduced Tuesday in multiple counties across Pennsylvania.

Newly-elected York County Commissioner, Republican Ronald Smith admitted he heard concerns from voters at one polling place he visited at a church. “It is extremely close in there and you have all these people and your right to privacy is not there,” said Smith. Smith added, he noted the same issues at his precinct. “When you walk around the scanner, you’re walking past people who are filling out their documents,” he said.

FOX43 asked political science expert Associate Professor Nick Anspach of York College of Pennsylvania about what voters’ rights are when it comes to casting their votes.

“When we had the touch screens, there was nobody around to see what you were casting,” Anspach said. But he noted, with the paper ballots, at some polling locations voters were very close together.

“In the Pennsylvania constitution, it promises complete secrecy when it comes to casting your vote,” said Anspach. He added, “the secrecy of the paper ballot shouldn’t just apply to other voters, but also poll workers don’t have the right to see how your votes are cast.” But, Anspach noted, poll workers are allowed to ask questions to help facilitate the process.

York County is just one of 45 counties that implemented new voting systems this year. York County President Commissioner Susan Byrnes said she too noticed “there wasn’t a whole lot of privacy” when she cast her ballot. But, she said, “absolutely we will be addressing that.”

Byrnes said one option some are proposing is to move polling places to more schools.

Meantime, Anspach notes, “part of me is glad though that we tried this now in the 2019 election before 2020 so any of the kinks that appear are in an election where there’s not a huge turnout.”

Anspach reminds all voters that if anyone experiences problems at the polls, formal complaints can be issued to the Pennsylvania Department of State.