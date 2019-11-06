Rain showers arrive tomorrow with a brief changeover to a rain/snow by Thursday evening possible!

NEXT RAIN-MAKER: Get ready for another rain-maker this Thursday ahead of a very cold air mass that will settle in to end the work week. It’s a beautiful day today with cloud-free skies and temperatures in the mid 50s, but all goes downhill over the next 24-36 hours. Temperatures tonight should still drop off into the upper 30s as the air remains very dry. Clouds will start to build in by the pre-dawn hours of Thursday with the first sprinkles likely to arrive late Thursday morning around 10-11 AM. Steadier to maybe even some moderate pockets of rain will stay with us through the afternoon hours. As the sun sets around 5 PM and temperatures begin to drop off, a brief change to a rain/snow mix will be likely in our northern counties — Mifflin and Juniata. It’s possible this changeover reaches a bit further south, but most of us should stay strictly rain. After the cold front crosses through late Thursday evening, we will mainly dry out, but a few flurries are possible for everyone as the cold air rushes in.

FRIGID COLD FRIDAY: A taste of winter air is in the forecast as the coldest air yet arrives to finish off the work week. Highs on Friday will struggle to get out of the upper 30s to low 40s. Factor in a good amount of cloud cover and brisk winds, and it will feel even colder! Wind chills on Friday will likely be in the teens in the morning hours and only getting into the mid 20s during the peak afternoon hours. Sustained winds of 10-15 mph and gusts around 25-30 mph will be the culprit! High pressure will sneak in late Friday evening and winds will slowly start to calm down. A much nicer Saturday will be likely as sunshine returns and winds calm down, but still expect temperatures well below average for this time of year!

NICE END TO THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will rebound nicely as we push into Sunday. Winds will shift from the northwesterly direction to westerly in a zonal pattern. This will favor more seasonable temperatures as well as more sunshine and overall calm conditions. The warmth could even spill over into next week ahead of an impressive system that could bring us our first snowfall for everyone! Given that we are still almost a week out, there are many details that will still change between now and then. The question of whether we cool down quickly enough from the potential upper 40s to 50s on Monday to temperatures cold enough to support a snow event. Regardless of whether this system pans out like models are hinting at, it does look like they are in good agreement for an even colder air mass to settle in after the front crosses Tuesday and Wednesday!

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann