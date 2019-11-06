× State Police: Tractor trailer failed to stop after deadly crash on I-81 South

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State Police say a red tractor trailer didn’t stop after it was involved in a deadly crash Monday afternoon in Southampton Township, Cumberland County.

The crash occurred near mile marker 27.2 on Interstate 81 South.

The tractor trailer was traveling in the left lane when it was struck by a white Toyota Sienna that attempted to pass it from the right lane.

State Police say the rear driver’s side of the Toyota got pinned under the front passenger’s side of the tractor trailer before the two separated.

The Toyota then lost control and flipped over, traveling off the right side of the roadway, according to State Police. The tractor trailer, which was pulling an unloaded aluminum flatbed trailer, continued on Interstate 81.

One of the passengers, 64-year-old Manjulaben Patel, was found dead upon arrival at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information related to the crash should contact Trooper Wesley Smith at 717-249-2121.