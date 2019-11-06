× Susquehanna Township Police investigating possible Officer impersonator

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN CO.– The Susquehanna Township Police Department is investigating a report of a possible police impersonator from Monday night around 9:30 P.M.

Authorities say the suspect, described as a Hispanic or Indian male in his late 20’s or 30’s, was driving a dark colored SUV with red and blue lights. Police say he was wearing a blue and black shirt, and has a mustache.

Police want to remind everyone if they are stopped they should pull over in a well-lit, public area. They may also call 911 to verify that the officer that pulled them over, is in-fact, an officer.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Susquehanna Township Police Department at 717-652-8265, or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.