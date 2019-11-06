× Wegmans Food Markets recalls products sold on self-serve cold bar because of possible listeria contamination

Wegmans recalled two of its products due to possible contamination with listeria bacteria, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves the Veggie Power Blend and Tofu Shiitake slaw.

According to the FDA, Wegmans sold the products on the Self-Serve Cold Bar between 9/29/2019 and 11/04/2019.

Customers can go to Wegmans’ Service Desk for a full refund.

If you bought the affected products consider the following symptoms associated with a listeria infection:

Fever

Muscle Aches

Nausea

Diarrhea

If you begin to experience these symptoms visit a doctor.

Symptoms may begin a few days after you’ve eaten contaminated food, but it may take as long as 30 days of more before the first signs and symptoms of infection begin, according to the Mayo Clinic.