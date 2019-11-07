FOX43 and Members 1st Game Day Charity Challenge (Week 7)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's Week 7 of the FOX43 and Members 1st Game Day Charity Challenge!

Every Thursday from here on out, FOX43 Sports Director Todd Sadowski and Members 1st Chief Marketing Officer Mike Wilson will select the winner of each Thursday Night football game as well as every game shown on FOX43.

The win-loss record for both Todd and Mike will be updated each week.

At the end of the promotion, the individual with the best record will have $5,000 donated to his respective charity:

FOX43 - The Salvation Army of York

Members 1st - York County Food Bank