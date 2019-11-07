× Lower Allen Township Police are investigating fight at Dave & Buster’s at Capital City Mall

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Lower Allen Township Police are investigating a fight that occurred earlier this month at a Dave and Buster’s at the Capital City Mall.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Police say three juveniles were trying to play air hockey when a couple approached the table and took the puck. The mother of one of the juveniles then intervened, exchanging words with the couple, police say.

The woman in the tan shirt and the man in the green shirt continued to cause problems after the confrontation, police say. The man in the gray hooded sweatshirt was attempting to break up the altercation, according to police.

Police say the female suspect threw the air hockey puck at the other woman, and then threw a drink at the woman when the other woman retaliated, causing the victim to sustain a head injury from where she was struck by the glass.

That led to a physical altercation between both women, police say.

If anyone has information regarding this fight, or if anyone recognizes the pictured actors, they are encouraged to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.