Man allegedly made bomb threat at place of work in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man Thursday after he allegedly made a bomb threat at his place of work, a marketing and advertising agency in Cumberland Township.

Jeremy Carey, of Orrtanna, is accused of writing “A bomb will go off today and tomorrow” on a paper towel and placing it in the men’s bathroom of the business earlier Thursday.

Police say the business was evacuated when another employee found the note. It was then cleared by K-9 explosive detection dogs provided by State Police and the Capital Police. No explosive device or materials were located on scene, police add.

Authorities viewed video at the scene and it was determined that Carey was the alleged perpetrator.

Carey faces charges of terroristic threats, threat to use weapons of mass destruction and disorderly conduct, court documents show.

This case is still under investigation.