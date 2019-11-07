× Man charged after he allegedly attempted to break into the Humane League of Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 28-year-old man allegedly attempted to break into the Humane League of Lancaster on Tuesday.

East Lampeter Township Police say they responded to the parking lot of the business around 10:49 p.m. Upon arrival, they located an unoccupied Saturn and heard the sound of glass breaking at the building.

That’s when police observed a man crouched down along the building, located in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East. Police say he fled the area on foot and was not apprehended.

A few hours later, Northwest Regional Police located the man inside a stolen vehicle that was taken from Superior Homes, also in the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East.

The man was identified as Alex Fitzgibbon, of Mount Joy Township. He was taken into custody and turned over to East Lampeter Township Police.

Fitzgibbon has been charged with criminal attempt – burglary, criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking, court documents show.